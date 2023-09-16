MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since midnight we have seen some abnormally cool temperatures. All cities were at least 10 degrees cooler than normal. North Myrtle Beach got down to 54 degrees which is the coolest morning since May 6th. Florence and Lumberton observed temperatures at 55 and 52 degrees, respectively which is the coolest since June 10th.

It will be a beautiful day across the area. Cooler than normal temperatures in the low-80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer tonight in the low to mid-60s. The night will start mostly clear and clouds will build in by Sunday morning.

Isolated showers for Sunday morning and then widespread showers and storms for the afternoon and most of the evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather. That is a level 1/5. There is a low wind risk, but nothing much to be concerned about. On the high end, some cities could see 1-1.5″ of rain, but that won’t be the case for everyone.

The sunshine and beautiful weather return on Monday and will last all week. Temperatures in the low-80s all week at the beach and mid-80s inland.