Cooling down at night

The clear, comfortable weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure to our north will bring sunny weather for the next couple of days with low humidity. Tonight will be mainly clear and cooler with low temperatures in the 60s… some spots could cool into the 50s. Tomorrow and Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 80s and low humidity. The sunshine will continue Sunday, and it will start to heat up. Some spots will warm to near 90. Humidity will return next week, and with it the chance for pop up thunderstorms, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front could approach late next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.