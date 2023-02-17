Cooler weather is moving in for the weekend. A cold front will move offshore tonight, and cooler, drier weather will move in. Skies will clear tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s. High pressure will control our weather for the weekend. Tomorrow will be sunny, but cool with highs in the 50s. The high pressure will move offshore on Sunday. We will see more clouds Sunday, but it will be warmer with highs near 60. The warming trend will continue next week with temperatures back in the 70s, maybe even 80 by Thursday. A cold front will move through Thursday with a chance for showers, then cooler weather for Friday.

Tonight, clearing, windy and colder. Lows 31 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.