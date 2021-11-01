Cooling down mid week

Sunshine will be back again tomorrow, but it will not last much longer. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be cool with low temperatures falling into the 40s to near 50. Another sunny day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. It will come through dry, but clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s. The cloudy, cool weather will continue Thursday with light rain or drizzle possible. A storm system will move by offshore on Friday, keeping it cloudy and cool, and keeping the rain chance around. High pressure will build in for the weekend. Sunshine will return on Saturday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 60s. It will be sunny on Sunday, and it will start to warm up, with some spots near 70.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 45 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.