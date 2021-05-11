Cooling down through mid week with more rain

Cooler weather will be returning for the middle of the week. The cold front that moved through last night will stall to our south today, keeping it rather cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle. It will also be a little cooler today with high temperatures in the 70s. Even cooler weather will move in on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to warm into the 60s. A storm system will move along the front stalled to our south on Wednesday, bringing periods of rain. Showers and a chance for a thunderstorm will linger into Thursday as temperatures stay below normal.

High pressure will build in on Friday, bring more sunshine. The sunny weather will continue into the weekend with warmer weather returning.

Today, mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers moving back in. Lows 52-54 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.