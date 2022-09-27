Pleasant weather will continue through the middle of the week. It will be cool tonight under partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the low 50s. High level clouds from Hurricane Ian will continue to stream into the area tomorrow, and it will be a mild day with highs in the 70s. There will be a chance for showers late in the day on Thursday, depending on how quickly Hurricane Ian moves northward. Rain from Ian will be more likely Friday into Saturday, and there is potential for heavy rain. 3-6 inches of rain are possible from this storm. There will be a few lingering showers on Sunday as the storm moves away.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 70s.