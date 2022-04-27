It will be cool tonight with sunshine returning tomorrow. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. It will be clear and cool tonight with low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and another cool day with highs in the 70s. Nice weather will continue on Friday with a few clouds moving in late in the day. A warm front will approach the area tomorrow night and will increase the humidity for the weekend. A mix of clouds and sunshine for the weekend with a chance for a thunderstorm each day. It will be warm and humid this weekend. This weather will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 80s, and a chance for a thunderstorm both Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.