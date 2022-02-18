Cooling for the weekend

Nice and sunny for the weekend, but it will be cooler. Today’s cold front has pushed offshore, and cooler weather will move in tonight. Skies will be clear and temperatures will return to near normal for mid February. Sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the 60s. A dry cold front will move through late tomorrow, and it will be even cooler on Sunday with highs in the 50s. Warmer weather will return next week with high temperatures back into the 70s. Cooler weather will be not too far to our north throughout the week, and that could lead to a few showers through the middle part of the week. The cooler weather may move into our part of the Carolinas briefly on Thursday, before moving back to our north on Friday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and even cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.