Chilly weather tonight, but it will warm up by the end of the week. Skies will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow, and it will start to warm up. Temperatures will be back to normal tomorrow with highs in the 60s to near 70. Even warmer weather on Friday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80. The warm weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s on Saturday before a cold front moves through late in the day. This front will bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then it will cool a bit for Sunday. It will be sunny Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Warmer weather will return next week with 70s and 80s back by mid week.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.