MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another normal July day in terms of the air temperatures. The heat index in Myrtle Beach was already over 105 degrees, so be mindful today and practice heat safety. Pop storms will fire up this afternoon, and scattered storms for the Pee Dee this evening. The future-cast is indicating some hail will be possible within strong thunderstorms.

Rain calms after midnight, it will be extremely muggy and humid once again with low temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.

Normal temperatures for tomorrow and once again scattered showers and thunderstorms. Triple-digit heat will remain throughout the weekend and into the early next week. Heat advisories are possible as soon as Sunday.

For Sunday temperatures warm a couple of degrees, low-90s at the beach and mid-90s inland. Mostly dry, with an isolated storm.