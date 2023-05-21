MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A warm front has moved through, and there is some rain throughout the area. Scattered rain and heavy downpours are possible until about lunchtime. Once the widespread rain is offshore, most of the day looks dry inland. However, a couple of passing showers at the coast cannot be ruled out.

High temperatures today will be near 80 in the Pee Dee and upper 70s at the coast. Clouds will gradually clear later this evening. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

It will be warmer tomorrow and sunnier with upper-70s along the Grand Strand and low 80s in the Pee Dee. The week also looks dry, apart from a stray shower Tuesday at the coast. The whole week will range from mid-70s to low-80s.