A happy Easter Sunday morning! We’re getting treated to a mild day with breaks of sun!

High temperatures should make it to the mid-70s for today with partly cloudy skies and drier conditions for much of the day. The next system we are looking at will bring increased clouds Sunday evening with rain showers a possibility late overnight. This system will bring rain into Monday in a bigger capacity, and it should be a good, soaking rain. Many areas could easily see around an inch of rainfall or so through tomorrow afternoon.

It will be cooler tomorrow with high temperatures only in the 60s. Sunshine fights to break out in a big way on Tuesday, and high pressure will keep it sunny through the rest of the work and school week! High temperatures will try to get back near 70 on Tuesday and will warm to near 80 by Thursday inland.

TODAY: Partly cloudy for Easter as highs average in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds rapidly increase with lows in the mid- to low-50s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers that could be heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid-60s.