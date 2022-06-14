***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING TODAY FROM 12PM TO 8PM***

Get ready as the heat is really getting turned up for our Tuesday!

Highs today will be ranging around 95 for the coast with low to mid-100s inland. However, feel-like temperatures respectively will range from the mid-100s to as high as 114 degrees inland. Please be careful out there and take this seriously.

On top of all that, we have a chance to see scattered severe storms late this afternoon and evening!

It will not be as hot for the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be above normal for sure.

Heat safety will be a must in the coming days with summer right around the corner. This upcoming weekend looks to be on the mainly sunny side with a dip in humidity, that most will welcome in, for sure.

Today: Partly sunny and dangerously hot with highs in the mid-90s to mid-100s.

Tonight: Partly clear with a chance of lingering storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very hot with highs near 90 to the upper 90s.