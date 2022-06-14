The heat continues to build with dangerous heat expected today. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect today away from the coast. High temperatures will break records inland, topping 100 degrees. Heat index values, which it what it feels like when humidity is also factored in will top 110. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the beaches with highs expected to climb to the mid 90s with a heat index of 105+.

Rain chances remain low today. The heat will peak today, but it will stay hot through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will see afternoon temperatures in the 90s, and heat index values over 100. A cold front will move through on Friday with a chance for a few thunderstorms. A break from the heat will move in for the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with dangerous heat. Highs 100-104 inland, 94-95 beaches. Heat index 105-115 degrees

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 76-78 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a stray storm. Highs 96-98 inland, 89-90 beaches.