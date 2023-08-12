MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be muggy, mild, and partly cloudy. There are a couple of severe thunderstorms in the upstate, but those will fall apart before making it to our area. A brief shower after midnight is possible.

For tomorrow a pop-up storm is expected, but it does look mostly sunny throughout the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low-90s at the coast and upper-90s in the Pee Dee. The heat index is the real concern. Temperatures will only be 5-8 degrees above average which is not an abnormal occurrence. The humidity will make feel like 107-110 degrees. A heat advisory is only in place for Scotland County.

Dangerous heat will persist into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will again be in the low-90s at the coast and mid to upper-90s inland. A max heat index between 108-114 degrees on Monday and 107-110 on Tuesday. A cold front Tuesday night will lower humidity and temperatures for Wednesday