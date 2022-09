MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane.

The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, it will continue to strengthen and likely reach Category 2 status with winds of roughly 100 mph by Sunday morning.