Danny’s showers diminish tonight

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)-- A new emergency department opened at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence Monday morning. Medical director of emergency services Dr. Thomas Lewis said the upgrades in the new department will help patients by cutting down wait times.

“We have our own dedicated laboratory service here that we’re not sharing with the rest of the hospital," Lewis said. "We have our own CT scanners and X-ray rooms that are dedicated for emergency use.” The equipment means staff won't have to wait as long to run tests and get results. The new department also has dedicated trauma bays, triage rooms and behavioral assessment rooms.