MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was very hot and humid across the area today. Myrtle Beach had its highest heat index of the year so far. Myrtle Beach reached a feel-like temperature of 116 degrees. Triple-digit heat will be an issue for tomorrow as well as Tuesday.

Tonight’s temperatures will be muggy and mild. The coast will bottom out in the 80s to upper 70s. As we go into Monday and Tuesday, the heat will continue. Heat advisories are again in place for the entire viewing area. Isolated storms will fire up during the afternoon and scattered storms for the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low-90s at the coast and upper-90s inland. The heat index will be up to 109 degrees.

Tuesday will be more of the same weather, but a cold front will move through overnight into Wednesday this will bring about normal temperatures and will give us a break from the triple-digit heat.