MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny skies today across the area. That won’t help our temperatures much. We started the day off in the low to mid 30s area wide. Under abundant sunshine, we will top out in the low to maybe mid 50s. We expect to see another cold night for the area. Lows are forecasted to be in the 30s.

Wednesday we will see clouds increasing. As our next weather maker approaches the area. We could see some rain moving into the area Wednesday night, as a warm front moves through the area. Temperatures would likely rise throughout the night.

Thursday looks to be a rainy day. There is a chance of seeing some isolated strong to possibly severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Pee Dee and Coastal areas under a marginal, or level 1 of 5 risk for strong to severe storms. The instability looks to be better, just south of the area over Charleston, into coastal Georgia. This system does look to bring some good rainfall into the area. We could see between 1/2 – 3/4″ of rain, with a few locations possibly picking up more.

Friday into the weekend the sunshine returns, and so do the cool temperatures.