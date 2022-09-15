MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another sunshine-filled day is on the way. The humidity continues to be refreshing with dewpoints in the lower-60s. High temperatures for today will be in the mid-80s widespread and this will be the case through the weekend as well.

Clear conditions take over for tonight and temperatures will be average for the coast in the mid-60s, but inland will see below-average temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees. Tonight and tomorrow morning you are going to need a jacket, especially in the Pee Dee and border belt.

Temperatures remain constant but the humidity is going to be changing, unfortunately, but not for the next couple of days. Friday and Saturday are going to be very nice days with a ton of sunshine and relatively low dewpoints. However, on Sunday, the dewpoints are excepted to climb back into the mid and upper-60s.

Sunday through the first half of the work week are going to continue to be dominated by sunshine, but temperatures and dewpoints are going to be on the rise, and inland is forecasted to be back in the 90s next week.