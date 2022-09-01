MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Yesterday’s cold front and high pressure to the northwest is bringing much more pleasant, refreshing air into parts of the Pee Dee today. Dewpoints will be on average in the lower-60s which is more typical of springtime.

It will be a little bit harder for the drier air to reach the coast, but the dewpoints will be a tad lower. High temperatures throughout the area will range from the mid-80s to the low-90s with mostly sunny skies.

Low temperatures for tonight will be close to average with upper-60s to near 70 degrees experienced for the Pee Dee, and the beaches will once again bottom out in the mid-70s which is slightly below average.

Sunshine continues to dominate tomorrow with temperatures staying consistent with today, but humidity will already be back up to normal summertime values and will last through your Labor Day weekend.

The summertime pattern of isolated, afternoon showers and storms returned on Saturday, pauses for Sunday, and then continues for Labor Days. Temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the mid-upper 80s widespread.

All-in-all conditions are fairly ideal as we head into this holiday weekend.