Happy Monday! It will be muggy yet again for today with spotty storms possible this afternoon. Highs will rise into the 80s, but feel-like temperatures will push their way into the 90s.

Rain chances will clear up into the work and school week, completely taking a break by Wednesday with high pressure rushing into the Carolinas.

Drier weather will move in nicely for the middle of the week. Rain chances may return by late Friday, but temperatures will stay near normal in the near future with pleasant overnight conditions. Many overnight lows will be comfier soon, falling further into the 60s later in the week.

Today: Partly sunny with isolated storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partial clearing with lows mainly in the lower 70s to near 70.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun wins the day with highs in the mid-80s.