MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Showers and storms will continue to impact areas east of I-95 before things mostly clear out by this evening. Winds are still gusty at times, gusting near 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s today and upper-60s and low-70s tonight.

Sunshine will be around much more often on Saturday and Sunday, and a passing downpour will still be possible. Overall, great beach and pool days this weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s on Saturday and upper-80s and low-90s on Sunday. Humidity will still be very high.

Monday and Tuesday will see rain chances return due to a cold front pushing through. Temperatures and humidity will remain high. The feel-like temperature in Myrtle Beach on Monday is forecasted at 93 degrees, and Florence will feel like 102 degrees. Make sure if you are outside for prolonged periods of time you take breaks in the shade, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and stay hydrated.