Drier weather is moving in for the rest of the week. A cold front will move through late tonight, bringing showers and thunderstorms. It will stay warm and muggy tonight with low temperatures in the low 70s. The front will push offshore tomorrow, and drier air will move in. Skies will be partly sunny, and humidity will drop. The weather will stay nice through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be near normal in the mid 80s. Humidity will return on Friday, and there will be a few more clouds around. Some moisture offshore may push back onshore over the weekend, but chances for that are pretty low. It will stay warm through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.