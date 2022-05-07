MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Residual moisture in the Carolinas is taking the form of isolated showers and some thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy tonight and rain chances will be diminishing as the night progresses. Cooler temperatures will settle in tonight- mid-50s for the coast and low-50s inland and even some upper-40s likely along the border belt.

Mother’s Day is tomorrow and the weather will be very dry. The sky will stay mostly cloudy for the majority of the day and the temperatures will be well below normal. Some cities will be struggling to hit 60 degrees, but most cities will be in the low-mid 60s almost all day.

A slow warming trend will begin on Monday and will be partnered with a lot more sunshine. Temperatures for the Grand Strand will be near 70 Monday and inland will see low 70s. Still going to be in the 70s for the remainder of the workweek and dry weather will stay in place through Wednesday.

The low pressure offshore today stalls out over the Atlantic and actually moves to the south and west and comes ashore in the Carolinas on Thursday creating on and off widespread rain for a couple of days.