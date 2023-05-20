MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloudy start to the morning, but clouds will gradually lighten throughout the morning and afternoon. High temperatures today are near 80 degrees at the coast and mid-80s inland.

A warm front is approaching the area and will begin moving through after midnight. Temperatures will be above average tonight in the mid to upper-60s. Rain chances will increase in response to the front moving through. Wide-spread rain and heavy downpours are possible from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., Once the widespread rain is offshore most of the day looks dry, but a passing shower cannot be ruled out.

It will be cooler tomorrow. Upper-70s along the Grand Strand and near 80 degrees in the Pee Dee. Monday will be dry and a couple of degrees warmer inland. Small rain chances throughout the week at the coast, but a 30% chance on Tuesday and Friday.