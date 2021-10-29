Drying out and cooling off to start the weekend

Clouds will stick around to start the weekend as temperatures briefly cool off. It will be partly cloudy, cool and breezy tonight a lows drop back into the 40s inland. Some clouds will hang out for Saturday as highs only climb to the mid 60s. Sunshine returns for Sunday as we start to warm back up. Highs on Sunday will be back in the 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up for the first part of next week, ahead of a cold front that should move through dry Tuesday afternoon. We’ll slowly cool off for the second half of next week as showers return for Friday.

Tonight: partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Lows: 46-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Saturday: partly to mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the mid 60s.