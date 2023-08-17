Drier weather is moving in for the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. A weak front will move in tomorrow, bringing in drier air and lower humidity. No rain is expected and we will see more sunshine than the past couple of days. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 90s. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend with sunny, warm weather. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm along the coast either day. Hotter, more humid weather will move in for the beginning of next week with many places warming into the mid 90s. A cold front is possible by the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower along the coast. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.