A good Sunday morning, all! Conditions are taking shape nicely for this one, especially early on.

We will see more sunshine today as opposed to Saturday. Stray storms cannot completely be ruled out, but most will end up dry for this one. Humidity will continue to linger, resulting in feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper-90s.

High pressure will strengthen into next week, bringing more breaks of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Some spots will warm into the mid-90s by Tuesday. Pop-up afternoon storms will remain possible through next week with some inland spots warming to the mid-90s by the middle of the week. As of now, Wednesday looks to be the driest day during that stretch.

Today: A good deal of sun with a couple of storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Muggy with limited clouds around. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

Monday: Partial sunshine with isolated storms. Highs in the mid-80s to around 90.