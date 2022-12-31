MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Currently, radar is mostly dry and the only remaining rain is going to be isolated, but the good news is mostly dry when the ball drops.

Winds are going to be light, temperatures will be mild, and moisture will be lingering so fog is anticipated throughout the area and over the ocean. Temperatures around midnight will be in the upper-50s and low-60s and cloud cover will allow it to feel a little warmer than it actually is.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s throughout the area and even though a cold front moved through temperatures for New Year’s Day will not see a dramatic change. Highs for tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-60s with partly sunny skies.

Monday has a similar outlook, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer.