Showers move away to start the week, and we will have a bright and beautiful start to the day today. It will be warmer as well, with highs in the upper-70s along the Grand Strand and mid-80s in the Pee Dee. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s along the Grand Strand and near 80 in the Pee Dee. A few stray showers are possible on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Throughout the week, high temperatures at the coast will be fluctuating between 75-78 degrees, and the Pee Dee will jump between 78-84; therefore, temperatures will be at or below normal for most of the week. The next rain chance will be Friday into Saturday.

Today, mostly to party sunny and warm. Highs 82-84 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and cooler. 78-80 inland, 75-76 beaches.