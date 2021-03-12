Dryness fights towards the weekend

Warmer conditions are holding up well today, but we’re looking a little cooler for the weekend. High pressure is sticking it out as long as it can, bringing mostly sunny skies for our Friday, as highs rise to the mid 70s along the coast, to around 80 inland.

A cold front will press through tonight and stall to our south for the weekend. This front will likely come through dry, but we will see more clouds over the weekend. It will be a little cooler this weekend, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The front stalled to the south will move back northward as a warm front on Monday with a slight chance for a shower. A storm system will bring eventual rain on Tuesday. Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring rain potential for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.