As of 7:30 p.m., Tropical Storm Earl is currently impacting portions of the northern Leeward Islands and also Puerto Rico. The winds are currently sustained at 50 mph and the system is moving to the northwest at 5 mph. Over the course of the next several days, we could be looking at the first major hurricane of the season.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center highlights that Earl is expected to bring heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds to portions of the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Earl is expected to make a rather abrupt turn to the north and slowly head to the north-northeast. Earl is expected to achieve hurricane status at some point in the day on Tuesday.

Earl is going to continue to strengthen throughout the week and by the end of this week, Earl is likely to be the first major hurricane of the season. Friday afternoon is currently the forecast of when Earl will achieve its Category 3 status with winds of 120 mph.

Timing for major hurricane status

The big question with Earl is how close is it going to get to Bermuda. Currently, Bermuda is included in the cone of uncertainty, but it is on the very far left-hand side.

The image below shows a model comparison between the GFS and the European model. The GFS is in black and the European is in white. According to the GFS, soon-to-be major Hurricane Earl is going to pass fairly east of Bermuda Friday morning.

Whereas the European model is moving much slower than the GFS and therefore the center of circulation is still expected to be south of Bermuda five days from now.