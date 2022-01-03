Early storms and severe weather possible, followed by a chilly, windy afternoon

Showers and storms will continue for the region as a cold front continues its track through the Carolinas.

We are still at risk to see severe weather into the morning commute. Damaging winds are still possible, along with an isolated tornado. The potential for severe weather should diminish around sunup then temperatures will drop throughout the day.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 am until 3 pm. Winds will be out of the NW 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. The wind will gradually diminish throughout the evening and overnight.

We’ll start our Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 20s inland, near freezing along the coast. Highs will top out in the low 50s with a lot of sunshine. Temps warm into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through Thursday night with a few showers. Cooler to wrap up the week but temps will rebound through the weekend.

Today, early storms followed by windy and cooler afternoon. Wind Advisory 6am-3pm. Wind: NW 20-30 mph, gusts 40+, highs dropping throughout the afternon.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows: 25-28 inland, 32 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and chilly, Highs in the low 50s.