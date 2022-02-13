Early Week Sunshine

Happy Super Bowl Sunday. For tonight, clouds will be clearing out as we transition into Monday. Lows for tonight are frigid, mid 30s at the beaches and upper 20s inland. It will be slightly breezy tonight as the system pushes offshore. Valentine’s Day will be sunny, but cool, with temperatures widespread in the low to mid 50s. This is thanks to high pressure originating from Canada. Sunny skies with continue into Tuesday and it is forecasted to be 5-8 degrees warmer. The warming trend will continue until Friday.

On Tuesday, the Pee Dee will already be back in the low 60s, upper 50s at the beaches. Wednesday will see lots of sun during the morning and afternoon with clouds becoming patchy at night as a cold front approaches. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 60s for inland cities, and low to mid 60s for the Grand Strand. We will still be warming on Thursday, but there will be enhanced clouds and rainfall as a cold front approaches. The nights will also be mild. On Thursday, overnight lows will be in the 50s.

There is significantly more moisture associated with this frontal system. More clouds for Thursday with breaks of sunshine, but the front with approach our area Thursday evening, bring some showers which will continue into Friday afternoon. Timing of the system could change. Currently, by the time the line of storms makes it to us, it is light to moderate showers. For the weekend, we will be right at normal temperature wise (upper 50s and low 60s) and mostly sunny.