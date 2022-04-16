A good Saturday morning my friends! We will see a mostly cloudy day today with showers and thunderstorms working in toward the afternoon. This system will move away tonight as the cold front causing it moves out over the ocean.

High temps should make it to the mid-70s for Easter Sunday with partly cloudy skies and drier weather for much of the day. The next system will bring increased clouds Sunday evening with rain showers possible late in the day. This system will bring rain into Monday in a big capacity, and it should be a good, soaking rain.

It will be cooler on Monday with high temperatures only in the 60s. Sunshine fights to break out in a big way on Tuesday, and high pressure will keep it sunny through the rest of the week! High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Tuesday, and will warm to near 80 by Thursday in spots.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover lingers with lows in the low 60s to some upper 50s inland.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a low chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s.