Even hotter tomorrow

Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine for tomorrow, and it will be hot… likely the hottest day we have seen so far this summer. High temperatures will make it into the 90s, with some inland locations close to 100. A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the day tomorrow. A cold front will move in tomorrow night and Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. It will still be hot on Saturday, but not as hot as Friday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. The front will stall in the area through Sunday with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures on Sunday will be back to normal. Another cold front will move in Monday and stall through much of next week. This will bring a high chance for thunderstorms next week, and high temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 100 inland, 94 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.