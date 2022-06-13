Dangerous heat is expected on Tuesday.

Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow will be hotter than it was today.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect tomorrow away from the coast. High temperatures will break records inland, topping 100 degrees. Heat index values, which it what it feels like when humidity is also factored in will top 110. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the day tomorrow. The heat will peak tomorrow, but it will stay hot through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will see afternoon temperatures in the 90s, and heat index values over 100. A cold front will move through on Friday with a chance for a thunderstorm. A break from the heat will move in for the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 103 inland, 95 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 90 beaches.