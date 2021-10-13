Even warmer tomorrow

The sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear with patchy fog and low temperatures in the low 60s. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, keeping skies clear, and sending afternoon temperatures into the 80s, which will be close to record high temperatures. Saturday will be another warm day with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through late in the day with a shower or thunderstorm, then much cooler weather moving in Saturday night. Temperatures will drop quickly in the evening, and lows will fall into the 50s. Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 70s. The sunny, cooler weather will continue into next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tonight, mainly clear with patchy fog. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.