Warm weather will be back again tomorrow, then it will cool down on Friday. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be cool with lows in the 40s and lower 50s. The warm weather will continue tomorrow, and it will be even warmer than it was today with some spots away from the coast reaching 80 degrees. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. It will come through with no rain, but will bring a few clouds on Friday, and it will be much cooler. High temperatures will be near normal in the 60s. This cool down will not last long. Sunshine will be back for the weekend, and it will warm up with high temperatures back into the 70s. Some spots will hit 80 on Sunday. This warm weather will continue into next week. The next cold front will bring showers on Tuesday, then cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.