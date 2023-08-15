The hot and humid weather continues today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the entire viewing area. Myrtle Beach had its highest heat index of the year yesterday, reaching a feels-like temperature of 117 degrees, beating Sunday’s 116 degrees. Even Lumberton hit a heat index of 115 degrees yesterday. The heat index could exceed 110 degrees in most areas this afternoon, ahead of some scattered storms. Today will be dry to start the day with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland.

A cold front will begin moving into the Carolinas today. The front will enter the area early Wednesday, so finally, some relief will be felt. This will bring about normal temperatures and give us a break from the triple-digit heat. The front will also bring a better chance for showers and storms. The front will stall through Thursday, keeping the rain chances around. Heat indices will drop to the mid-90s Wednesday and continue for the remainder of the week.

The weather will dry out toward the end of the week, and it will heat back up. By the weekend, high temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s with heat index values climbing back to near 100 degrees.