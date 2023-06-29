MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures for today are still somewhat normal, but the humidity is more noticeable. Highs will be near 90 degrees at the coast and mid-90s inland. The skies will be dry and very sunny.

The UV index for today is extreme at 11, so hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are a must outside. Even though it is a great beach and pool day you still need to use caution out in the heat today. Take breaks in the shade and drink lots of water.

Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low to mid-70s and skies will have some clouds but overall calm.

Rain chances increase for Friday afternoon. Storms will be possible but it will not be a washout; anticipate scattered activity for the later portion of the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s at the coast and low 90s inland, but the heat index will be higher with feel-like temperatures soaring to the low-90s at the beach and upper-90s inland.

The weekend looks mostly dry and extremely hot. The Fourth of July will be hot as well, but scattered storms are expected. The heat is the big story for the holiday weekend. Inland will experience a heat index in the triple digits Saturday – Tuesday, and the coast Sunday – Tuesday. Stay safe in this heat!