MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Isolated rain showers continue slightly into the night. Rain chances diminish between 10-11 p.m. The clouds hang out. Partly cloudy for tonight will most cities stay in the low-mid 70s.

Tomorrow is the last day of the Carolina County Music Festival and temperatures will warm up a couple of degrees. Around noon, showers and an isolated thunderstorm are forecasted to pop up east of I-95 and as time goes on showers begin to pop up throughout the Pee Dee. Less rain is expected for tomorrow with only 15-20% of the entire forecast area seeing rain at some point in the day. Temperatures will peak in the low-90s tomorrow for parts of the Pee Dee and border belt. The beaches will be running in the mid-upper-80s.

A very strong high-pressure system settles in for several days. With this system, record-breaking temperatures are looking likely throughout parts of the Pee Dee from Monday to Wednesday. The temperatures are going to be in the triple digits with heat indexes over 105 degrees.

It is very likely that the National Weather Service is going to issue a heat advisory or warning of some kind, but nothing is in effect yet. Listed below are some of the high temperatures records that are likely to be tied or broken.

Day of the Week: City/Forecast/Record

Monday: FLO/100/99

Tuesday: FLO/102/101

Tuesday: LBT/103/101

Wednesday: LBT/101/101

Next week, not only are the temperatures going to be extremely hot but there are also going to be high dewpoints and subsequently a higher relative humidity. Therefore, it will be increasingly important to stay hydrated and limit conservative hours in the heat. The sunshine will be rampant throughout the week, but the sea breeze front will act as means of convection and increase instability in the aftternoon, making pop up showers and thunderstorms more likely.