MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds began to move in this afternoon and showers will begin around midnight. It will quickly become widespread and the rain will get more intense throughout the day tomorrow morning.

Winds will begin gusting in the 30s tonight, 40s overnight, and a couple of gusts of 50+ mph on Sunday. Winds will be the most intense east of I-95 and close to the coast. This terrible weather is due to a strong low pressure originating in the Gulf of Mexico. It will impact Florida’s Gulf Coast early on Sunday and will move northeast through the Carolinas staying east of I-95 Sunday afternoon.

Rain will move into the area late tonight, and Sunday will be stormy with heavy rain and strong winds. The rainfall forecast is between 2 and 4 inches of rain which would break all the daily rainfall records in our area. North Myrtle Beach’s record for December 17th is 0.5″. Florence’s record is 1.74″ and Lumberton’s is 1.9″.

There is a slight risk of severe weather for communities east of I-95. This contains a 2% tornado risk and a 15% wind risk. The tornado threat is the lowest concern, but the risk is present. Isolated flash flooding and power outages are also expected.

This system will bring rough surf with waves in the surf zone between 7-10 feet. Coastal flooding is going to occur tomorrow around the first high tide. At Springmaid Pier, the first high tide is at 10:43 am. If the strongest wind is maximized around this time coastal flooding will be the most intense. The forecast is for 9.2′ at Springmaid Pier which will be the highest level since Hurricane Ian in September 2022 which was 10.5′. The widespread rain will end once the center is to our north. There will still be periodic showers and the winds will continue to gust at 30-40 mph tomorrow night.

Sunshine will be around on Monday morning. Temperatures will be normal in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees, but much cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper-40s.