A good Sunday morning, my friends! Partly sunny skies will remain in place today as most high temperatures find their way to the low to mid-70s. Overnight temps will dip back down into the 50s as clouds increase into the start of the school and workweek.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool as highs only get to the mid-60s, so keep the jacket handy. As we press on later into the week, sunshine will win out again. Highs will steadily be increasing through Friday, with mainly sunny skies remaining in place. Enjoy!

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows mostly in the mid-50s. Some low 50s further inland.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with high temps only in the mid-60s.