MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy meteorological first day of fall! The temperatures and humidity must have got the memo. We’ve had a beautiful day across the region with sun soaked skies and comfortable temperatures and a slight breeze. Those conditions will persist through the weekend. Don’t get to use to it though, as with everything else tied to Carolina weather, it will be changing.

As we go through tonight into Saturday, cool and comfortable conditions will persist throughout the area. So if you are heading out to High School football tonight, temperatures will fall fairly quickly after the sun sets. The dry air will help cool temperatures into the low 60s across the Pee Dee tonight. I could see a few areas that tend to be a little cooler, drop into the 50s. Along the coast, we will fall into the low to mid 60s, but a bit more humid.

Saturday and Sunday look great. Lots of sunshine across the area. We will see temperatures warm into the low 80s on Saturday. Saturday night could be the coolest night we have seen in a long time. Lows falling into the mid to upper 50s across the Pee Dee and near 60 along the coast. As we get into Sunday, the temperatures will warm back into the mid to possibly upper 80s in the Pee Dee. Along the coast we will be hanging on to the low to mid 80s one more day. Plenty of sunshine, so an ideal day to head to the beach, lake, golf course, or honestly doing anything outdoors.

Labor Day will bring back the heat, and the humidity will start to return as well. Highs will be near 90 across the Pee Dee. Upper 80s along the coast. The rest of the week will feature mostly sunny skies, but hot and humid. Temperatures return to the low 90s across the Pee Dee and near 90 at the coast. So we will be saying good bye to the fall like preview. One thing for certain, the rainfall potential through the next week is near zero.