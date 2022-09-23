Much cooler weather is moving in today. A cold front moved through last night, taking the heat and humidity with it. Much cooler weather will move for today, even with plenty of sunshine. Highs temperatures will only be in the mid 70s. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s to near 50 away from the coast. This cooler weather will continue on Saturday.

There will be a little warm up for Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front. We’ll also feel more humidity starting on Sunday. There will be a slight chance for a shower on Sunday night with the front. Temperatures through the middle of next week will drop back below normal.

Today, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 48-50 inland, 54 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and nice. Highs 75-80.