Feeling comfortable today with lower storm chances

Feeling comfortable for the next few days with lots of sunshine for the end of the week. Temperatures will cool slightly over the next few days with only a slight chance for a stray storm along the coast this afternoon. Even more sunshine on Thursday and still feeling comfortable with lower humidity.

We’ll heat back up Friday and Saturday, with most into the 90s Saturday afternoon. The chances for storms returns on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for coastal storm this afternoon. Highs: 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight: mostly clear and cooler, Lows: 62-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Thursday: mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 87-89 inland, 85-86 beaches.