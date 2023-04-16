MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Partly Cloudy skies today across the area. Another warm one as well. We will be tracking a cold front that is expected to move through the area today. Right now it looks to have a few showers and storms move through during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Level 1 risk of severe weather. Damaging winds would be the primary concern with any storm. We will continue to track that threat, and update on air, and social media.



After the frontal passage, sunny skies return for much of next week. We will be a little cooler through the first part of the week with highs in the 70s, both in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

Wednesday into late week will keep the sunshine around. Highs will start to warm into the 80s in both our coastal and inland communities.

It looks like after the storms and showers over the weekend, very little rain is expected next week, as high pressure off the southeast coast takes control of the weather pattern. We may be able to squeeze out a shower by next weekend.