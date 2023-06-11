MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Another warm and humid day across the area. We will see breezier conditions today. In the Pee Dee under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the 90 degree mark. Along the coastal areas, with a sea breeze kicking in highs, will warm into the low to mid 80s. Tonight a warm front will move through the area. That could generate a few scattered showers and storms. One or two storms could be noisy. Lows falling to around 70 at the coast. Upper 60s in the Pee Dee.

Monday brings the better chance at seeing some storms across the area. A cold front will pass through the area. This will help spike our temperatures on Monday. Upper 80s to close to 90 in the Pee Dee. A little more cloud cover along the Coastal areas, high will be in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the week is looking fairly hot and humid across the area. Lots of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, and the Pee Dee. On Wednesday into Thursday, another round of scattered storms could pop up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. So these storms would have plenty of energy to work with.

Friday is the hottest day of the next seven. Pee Dee communities will be well into the 90s. As our coastal communities will have their first taste of 90 degrees all year.